Update rent info on E-Awas portal, says Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The Chief Secretary has directed all heads of departments (HoDs) to ensure seamless updating of rent information on E-Awas module for the government accommodations allocated to employees under the general pool houses of the Chandigarh Administration.

A letter addressed to the HoDs said the Chandigarh Administration had observed that crucial details were currently missing. The NIC authorities urgently required the DDO (drawing and disbursing officer) code, complete details and addresses of the authorities responsible for remitting monthly licence fee on behalf of the occupants of accommodations.