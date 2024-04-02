Updates on ‘Voters-in-Queue’ app at Haryana polling booths soon

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 1

Waiting in long queues while casting vote may be a thing of the past as the Election Commission, Haryana, is going to start an innovative ‘Voters-in-Queue’ mobile app for the voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled on May 25.

The authorities claimed that the app would provide voters with real-time updates about the crowd in the lines at the polling booths. After which voters could cast their votes as per their convenience..

“In the elections, the Election Commission will start ‘Voters-in-Queues’ app, which is being developed by the National Informatics Centre, Hisar,” said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

He claimed that the app would be used on a trial basis at different Assembly constituencies and if all went as per the plan, it would be implemented in all Assembly segments in future.

“Initially, the app will be used in Karnal, Gurugram, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Rewari, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Badkhal, Panchkula, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Yamunanagar, Thanesar, Panipat, and Sonepat Assembly segments. If the trial is successful, the initiative can be rolled out across all Assembly constituencies in future,” said the DC. He said a website was also being developed for this purpose. Explaining the functionality of the app, the DC said the voters could fill in the detail about their area’s name, polling booth’s name and their own details. Subsequently, the voter would get the status of the crowd in queue at the polling booth. The Election Commission would provide all updates regarding people standing in the queues.

He claimed that this app would help in enhancing the voting percentage as sometimes the voters returned after seeing long queues at the polling booths, which was a cause for concern.

The DC said the app would help in eliminating the waiting times for the voters.

