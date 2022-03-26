Upgrade Karnal railway station, demands MP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 25

Sanjay Bhatia, Member of Parliament (MP) from Karnal, has urged the Railway Ministry to upgrade the Karnal railway station to a junction. He raised this demand during the Parliament session on Thursday.

Karnal railway station is one of the oldest railway stations of the country. It was established by the British under the aegis of East India Railways Company in 1892, a year after the opening of Delhi-Panipat-Karnal-Ambala-Kalka line.

“Karnal railway station is considered national heritage as it is around 130 years old, but it has not been upgraded to a junction so far,” said Bhatia in the session.

Being located on an important route connecting Delhi with Chandigarh, nearly 125 trains pass this station daily, but more than half of those have no stoppage here, he said.

“I demand that the Railway Minister should fulfil the long-pending demand of residents by upgrading it as a junction,” he said.

Bhatia also reiterated the demand of laying railway lines to connect Karnal with Yamunanagar, the DPR of which has been rejected by the Railway Ministry.