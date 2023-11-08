Upgraded NDC portal launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta today launched the upgraded version of no dues certificate (NDC) portal, which would now offer citizens the convenience of accessing information in both Hindi and English languages.

Gupta was addressing a press conference today at the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

The minister said a substantial budget of Rs 791.44 crores had been allocated for various development projects in 2023-24.

In addition, approvals had been granted for a budget of Rs.50 crores under the Divya Nagar Yojana and Rs 3,116 crores under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.