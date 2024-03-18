Upload code violation plaints on cVigil app: Election officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal, addressing a press conference here today, said along with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the model code of conduct had been enforced. Now, the Haryana Government could not announce new development projects, while the projects already underway would continue.

To address complaints of violations of the code of conduct, the Election Commission had developed “cVigil” app, where any citizen could submit videos and audio recordings. Action would be taken within 100 minutes upon receiving complaints, he said.

In the state, there were over 1.99 crore eligible voters. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, about 70% turnout was recorded in Haryana. Of the total voters, 2,64,760 were over 85 years, 11,028 voters over 100 years old, and 41 voters over 120 years old. Arrangements would be made for these voters to choose between voting at polling stations or from their homes. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 is 3,65,504, and the number of voters in the age group of 20-29 is 39,31,717.

Regarding the election schedule, he stated that the notification for elections would be issued on April 29. The deadline for filing nominations was May 6 and the scrutiny of nominations would be done on May 7. Candidates could withdraw their nominations until May 9. Voting would take place on May 25, followed by counting on June 4. The entire election process would be completed before June 6. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used for voting, and adequate EVMs were available. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines would also be placed at all polling stations. Besides, 10 to 15 per cent reserved EVMs would be available with the Sectoral Magistrate. Wherever there was a complaint, EVMs would be made available.

Fifteen companies of Central Armed Police forces had arrived and the Home Ministry had been requested for 200 more companies.

Regarding recruitment processes during the election period by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission, he said a committee under the Chief Secretary would meet at least twice a week and send its recommendations to the CEO. Permission would be sought from the Election Commission for immediate appointments if required.

