Upload crop damage info on portal: CM tells farmers

Chandigarh, October 1

CM Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a high-level meeting of the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, here today. He said farmers must be encouraged to register their crop damage on the e-fasal kshati poorti portal for timely compensation.

“The state government is committed to ensuring complete transparency in the process of verification and compensation for crop loss. Therefore, I urge my farmer brothers to individually update their crop loss information on the portal to avoid any kind of delay in being compensated,” said Khattar.

While directing Deputy Commissioners to ensure drainage of water from the waterlogged areas, the CM said every Deputy Commissioner should work on war footing to resolve the problem of waterlogging. He added that the complaints received at the CM Window must be timely redressed to ensure that the complainants were not making rounds of the office.