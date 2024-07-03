Upload data or face payment block: MC to sanitation firms

Gurugram, July 2
Narhari Singh Banger, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram, on Tuesday issued orders to sanitation companies hired by the civic body, mandating them to upload data on manpower, vehicles and other cleaning resources on the MC portal. He emphasised that companies failing to comply will not receive payment for their bills.
The portal is managed by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana. The process of uploading data for the corporation’s regular employees, machinery and vehicles is nearing completion. Agencies responsible for sanitation and cleaning have been instructed to promptly upload data on their employees and resources.
During a meeting held at his office, the Commissioner conveyed these instructions to the officers concerned. Additionally, it was decided to recognise and reward employees who have excelled in their cleaning duties. Noting that some employees lack mobile phones, Dr Banger instructed MC officials to identify such individuals and provide them with mobile phones as incentives for their hard work.
