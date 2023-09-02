Upload GST bill, get reward: Deputy CM

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

To promote the generation of GST invoice/bills on payments, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala launched the Mera Bill, Mera Adhikar scheme from Gurugram and announced incentives for customers.

He, along with Union Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, made purchases from Gurugram’s Sector 15 market and uploaded the bill on the Mera Bill, Mera Adhikar portal.

“The scheme has been launched to encourage tax payment. By being a part of the scheme, you will pay tax to the government, which will reward you by way of an incentive. The consumer will have to upload the purchase receipt on the portal. Consumers will also get rewards through a corpus fund of Rs 30 crore, through a draw system. The scheme will play an important role for GST collection as more and more people will be motivated to collect bills,” he said.

A monthly draw would be held for consumers who uploaded bills on the mobile app or portal. Under this, two prizes of Rs 800 and Rs 10 lakh each would be given. The two winners of the draw drawn on a quarterly basis would get prize money of Rs 1 crore each, he said.

The Union Revenue Secretary said the objective of the programme was to promote the practice of demanding invoice/bill for every purchase.

