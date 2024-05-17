Upping their game, Saini, Khattar hold multiple meets

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 16

As the electoral battle hots up, Karnal has emerged as a focal point as former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are contesting the Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly polls, respectively. With the date of elections drawing near, the BJP has geared up to secure victory on both seats.

Both leaders, Khattar and Saini, have intensified their efforts, holding a series of meetings and rallies to garner support and strengthen their electoral prospects in the last two days. Apart from focusing on the remaining nine seats of the Lok Sabha in Haryana, they are camping here to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers to ensure victory.

They interact with people enthusiastically, urging them to vote for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their speeches they highlight the works done by the Union and state governments, including the abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq, construction of Ram Mandir, good governance, transparency in recruitment, check on corruption and others.

On Thursday, Khattar attended two meetings, while Saini held 12 public meetings in the city, exhorting the people to vote for the BJP on May 25. This would help in giving pace to development works, they said.

“The BJP government has taken the country to a new height in terms of development. Modi ji is working tirelessly for the overall development of the country,” said Khattar during a programme at the Ramlila ground.

Both leaders attended a programme organised by Patanjali Yogpeeth. They stressed on the steps taken by the state government for abolishing corruption in recruitment, claiming that they had given jobs to the youth on merit.

Saini said, “The BJP government has taken steps to develop the country in an inclusive way.” He recalled the results of previous Lok Sabha elections and said it was the second largest victory of the country in terms of margin.

CM targets Cong over divided house

CM Saini targeted the Congress for having a divided house, forcing party’s state affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria to issue a letter. He referred to the INDIA bloc as arrogant and said it wanted to win through the ‘vote jihad’ to form a government, but their intention would not succeed. “The Congress does not trust the Indian Constitution, democracy and judiciary as it considers itself superior. The Congress’ popularity is shrinking. By 2029, the Congress will become extinct,” said Saini.

