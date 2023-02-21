Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress legislators seek Sandeep's ouster, stage walkout

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 20

Amid sloganeering, an aggressive Congress today staged a walkout demanding the resignation of state minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case even as CM Manohar Lal Khattar emphatically asserted that the minister won’t be asked to resign.

The matter was raised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal immediately after the obituary references on the first day of the Budget session. Sandeep Singh did not attend the proceedings.

Sloganeering marks Day 1 Cong’s Geeta Bhukkal raises matter soon after obituary references

CM, Speaker reject demand for minister’s sacking over sexual harassment case

Led by BS Hooda, Cong MLAs raise anti-government slogans and stage a walkout

Bhukkal, stating that she was a public representative, sought the minister’s resignation which was turned down by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. “The case is being investigated by an SIT. Let the report come in,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought to know why the BJP state president “disallowed” Sandeep from attending party meetings if the charges had not been proved yet. “Either the minister should step down or he should be sacked,” he insisted. Reacting to this, the CM, thumping his desk, said his resignation would not be sought, prompting the Congress MLAs to raise anti-government slogans. As the persistent Opposition continued to raise the issue, the Speaker carried on with the remaining proceedings — reading out the recommendations of the Business Advisory Committee which were passed by the House amid the din.

The Speaker told the unrelenting Congress MLAs that the CM had “shown a large heart” by withdrawing the Sports portfolio from the minister to ensure a fair probe. Hooda said if the government was keen on a fair inquiry, the case should be handed over to the CBI.

#Congress #manohar lal khattar