UP's most wanted criminal held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 24

A team of Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, on Friday nabbed a most wanted criminal of Uttar Pradesh by carrying out a raid at his native village in Gannaur area (Sonepat district).

The accused, identified as Shehzad, alias Chhaju, was wanted for the murder of Jubair Ansari, a property dealer in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). The Uttar Pradesh police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest after declaring him most wanted. Shehzad has many criminal cases registered against him at Rohtak and Gannuar.

“We got a tip-off about Shehzad’s location at Bega village in Gannaur area. Swiftly acting on the input, a raid was conducted there and Shejad was apprehended from there. Jubair Ansari was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at Karim Nagar locality in Meerut on August 28, 2021 when he was standing outside his house. Shehzad was one of the five accused booked by the Meerut police in this respect. Since then, he had been evading the arrest,” said Vivek Malik, in-charge of the Bahadurgarh STF.