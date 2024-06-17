UPSC Prelims: Faridabad records over 58% candidate turnout

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 16

Over 58 per cent of candidates appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2024 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held in the district today. The exam was held at 59 centres in two shifts, according to the district officials.

While senior officials of the district administration and the police, including the DC conducted surprise inspections of some of the centres, the authorities claimed that adequate arrangements had been made to prevent flaws of any kind during the examination which could affect the morale of the candidates appearing for the exam.

The test centres visited by the officials included the KL Mehta School, Scholars Pride School in Sector 16 and the DAV Public School, Manav Rachna International School located in Sector 14 here.

The arrangements of basic facilities, including electricity, jammers, drinking water, toilets and cleanliness at the examination centres were checked thoroughly by the authorities, it is revealed.

As many as 12,583 candidates appeared in the morning shift, while 12,503 candidates reported for the evening shift of the exam, according to officials. The morning (first phase) and the evening shift (second phase) were conducted from 9.30am to 11.30am and between 2.30pm to 4.30pm, respectively.

