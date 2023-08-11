 UPSC shortlists 3 names for post of DGP, over to state now : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • UPSC shortlists 3 names for post of DGP, over to state now

UPSC shortlists 3 names for post of DGP, over to state now

Muhammad Akil, RC Mishra and Shatrujeet Kapoor in reckoning

UPSC shortlists 3 names for post of DGP, over to state now

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 10

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee today shortlisted three IPS officers — Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989-batch) and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch) — for selection of the next Director General of Police (DGP).

State govt to choose one after formal letter from UPSC

The state government will now choose one of the three names for the top police post after a formal letter is received from the UPSC.

Muhammad Akil is presently holding the charge of Director General Prisons, Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra is DGP-MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC), and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor is Director General Vigilance.

Former DGP Manoj Yadava, who is presently on Central deputation and is posted as Director General, Railway Protection Force (RPF), had recorded his unwillingness to join back the state cadre. He is the senior-most Haryana IPS officer. In 2021, too, he had expressed his unwillingness.

A member of the UPSC chaired the meeting today. Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and current Haryana DGP, PK Agrawal, whose term is ending on August 15, was part of the empanelment committee. Two representatives were from the Union Home department.

Haryana had sent the names of nine IPS officers in July, who had completed at least 30 years of service, as on the date of occurrence of the vacancy. Besides Akil, Mishra and Kapoor, the names of Desh Raj Singh (1990 batch), Alok Kumar Roy (1991), OP Singh (1992), Ajay Singhal (1992), Alok Mittal (1993) and AS Chawla (1993) were also sent.

According to the Prakash Singh judgment, the DGP shall be selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the “basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force”. The judgment also stipulates that once he has been selected for the job, he should have a minimum tenure of at least two years, irrespective of his date of superannuation.

The judgment prescribed that the DGP could be relieved of his responsibilities consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or “following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or in a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties”.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

2
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

3
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

4
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

5
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

6
Punjab Tribune Impact

Pathankot land scam: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR; 2 arrested

7
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

8
Nation

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

9
Nation

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

10
Jalandhar

Model Town carjacking case cracked, 1 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...

Cong’s privilege notice against Shah

Congress's privilege notice against Shah

Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Chadha denies forgery charge

Money laundering case: HC issues notice to ED on Vijay Nair’s bail plea

Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

20-year jail for raping minor

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held