Upset over dog’s death, 13-yr-old dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 28

A 13-year-old girl was so attached to her dog that she reportedly died by suicide after it passed away.

The incident took place in Adarsh Nagar that falls under the Camp area of Yamunanagar city. After the postmortem examination at the Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital on Sunday, the body was handed over to her family members.

The girl’s uncle, Dilshad, said the family had adopted a dog about three months ago, but it died suddenly around four days ago.

He said the girl was upset over its death as she was very attached to the dog.

“Last evening, she was alone at her house. Her mother had gone to the market to buy vegetables, while the father had not returned home from work. Her siblings were playing outside the house when she took the extreme step by hanging herself from a pipe in the house,” said Dilshad.

Mehroof Ali, Station House Officer, Gandhi Nagar police station, said the girl, who was a Class IV student, seemingly died by suicide as she was upset over her dog’s death.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar