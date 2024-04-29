Upset over dog’s death, 13-yr-old dies by suicide

Yamunanagar, April 28
A 13-year-old girl was so attached to her dog that she reportedly died by suicide after it passed away.
The incident took place in Adarsh Nagar that falls under the Camp area of Yamunanagar city. After the postmortem examination at the Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital on Sunday, the body was handed over to her family members.
The girl’s uncle, Dilshad, said the family had adopted a dog about three months ago, but it died suddenly around four days ago.
He said the girl was upset over its death as she was very attached to the dog.
“Last evening, she was alone at her house. Her mother had gone to the market to buy vegetables, while the father had not returned home from work. Her siblings were playing outside the house when she took the extreme step by hanging herself from a pipe in the house,” said Dilshad.
Mehroof Ali, Station House Officer, Gandhi Nagar police station, said the girl, who was a Class IV student, seemingly died by suicide as she was upset over her dog’s death.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...