Upset over fee hike, parents seek audit of private schools’ records

Faridabad, May 27
A parents’ association, the Haryana Abhibhawak Ekta Manch (HAEM), has demanded an independent audit of the accounts of private schools in the wake of the alleged exorbitant rise in fees and other charges every year.
In a letter to the Chief Minister recently, the association asked for the audit of the school records of the past 10 years from the CAG, Haryana, to know if the revision of the school charges each year had been justified or not. Kailash Sharma, a spokesperson of the Manch, said the majority of private schools had been charging exorbitant fees and other charges under various pretexts making the parents suffer. “While the charges collected include the tuition fee, admission fee, development fee, security, capitation, computers and exam fee, only the tuition fee is shown in the receipts,” said Sharma. Students were asked to bring money in the name of picnics and other cultural and social programmes organised from time to time, he alleged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court
RS MP Maliwal alleges threat to life
Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31
apologises to his parents, grandfather gowda