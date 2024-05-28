Upset over fee hike, parents seek audit of private schools’ records

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

A parents’ association, the Haryana Abhibhawak Ekta Manch (HAEM), has demanded an independent audit of the accounts of private schools in the wake of the alleged exorbitant rise in fees and other charges every year.

In a letter to the Chief Minister recently, the association asked for the audit of the school records of the past 10 years from the CAG, Haryana, to know if the revision of the school charges each year had been justified or not. Kailash Sharma, a spokesperson of the Manch, said the majority of private schools had been charging exorbitant fees and other charges under various pretexts making the parents suffer. “While the charges collected include the tuition fee, admission fee, development fee, security, capitation, computers and exam fee, only the tuition fee is shown in the receipts,” said Sharma. Students were asked to bring money in the name of picnics and other cultural and social programmes organised from time to time, he alleged.

