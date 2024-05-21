Upset over getting ‘sewage-mixed’ water, Bhiwani women hold protest

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, May 20

Residents of the Patram Gate area here staged a protest on Monday to highlight the issue of contaminated water supply due to leakages in water and sewer lines in ward no. 25 here.

Most of the protesters were women, who alleged that contaminated water is being supplied to the Patram Gate locality. The protesters said the water supply is mixed with sewage.

Upset over the issue, they accused Public Health Engineering Department officials of ignoring their complaints.

Vinod Prajapati, councillor from ward no. 25, said the district administration recently organised an open camp in the locality to listen to the grievances of residents. He said officials assured them to address their problems, but to no avail. “There is no meaning of organising such camps if the problem of contaminated drinking water supply and other issues remain unresolved for weeks,” Prajapati said.

The councillor said contaminated drinking water is being supplied to Patram Gate street No. 1, 2 and 3 for the past one year.

The protesters said they have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned on a number of occasions, but nothing has happened. They said the residents have to rely on water tankers to fulfil their daily needs.

