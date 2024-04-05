Upset over ‘police inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 5

Four members of a family consumed poison outside the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner at the Mini-Secretariat here on Friday.

They were upset over the alleged inaction by the police in a case of family dispute at Mitathal village in Bhiwani district.

The victims, who were in a critical condition, were rushed to the PGI Rohtak.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #PGI Chandigarh #Rohtak