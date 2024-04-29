Upset over ticket denial, Congress leader Dalal to meet workers

Faridabad, April 28
Upset over the denial of ticket by the party from the Faridabad segment, senior Congress leader Karan Singh Dalal, who has been a close associate of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has convened a meeting of his supporters on Monday to discuss the strategy regarding elections.
Talking to The Tribune, Dalal, who was visibly annoyed, said: “It has been a kind of gross injustice and insult to the people of this constituency as the ticket was not been given to a person who had been working hard for the past two years and had developed a strong bond with the people from various communities.”
Five-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister of Haryana, Dalal said the next plan of action would be discussed in the sarva jatiya panchayat (meeting) of his supporters, held at Jharsaintly village. He claimed that people and leaders across the party line had come behind him.Denial of the ticket had led to severe resentment among people who wanted a strong leader to represent them as the masses wanted to get rid of the present incumbent in wake of the failure to meet the expectations of the people.
