Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

Chandigarh, March 12

Regional outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which emerged as a “kingmaker” after the 2019 Assembly elections in Haryana, is faced with the difficult task of getting its act together in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly elections.

With five of its 10 MLAs reportedly set to form a breakaway outfit apparently to support the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government, the party that stitched up an alliance with the saffron outfit after the 2019 Assembly polls is struggling to keep its flock together ahead of the crucial elections.

The JJP top brass, including its national president Ajay Chautala, state president Nishan Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and certain MLAs, went into a huddle in New Delhi today. Later, Nishan said the party would spell out its future course of action at its Hisar rally on Wednesday.

While Dushyant put up a brave front saying he would carry forward the legacy of his great grandfather Chaudhary Devi Lal and work for the social and economic uplift of the people of the state, he seems to have been outsmarted by the alliance partner.

The BJP chose to dump its junior ally right ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as the party, with 41 of its own MLAs and seven Independents, is placed comfortably in a House of 90, having 48 members, without the support of JJP’s 10 legislators.

The JJP, which had been trying hard to strengthen its organisational structure across the state, will now have the uphill task of mobilising its cadre for the elections.

The JJP was formed in 2018 after Ajay Chautala, one of the sons of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, walked out of the parent organisation. While the INLD could win lone seat in the 2019 Assembly polls, the JJP bagged 10, emerging as a “kingmaker”.

Ajay’s brother Abhay Chautala, who has been accusing the JJP of various acts of omission and commission, said the party had fallen on bad days as it had broken people’s trust. It bagged 10 seats in the Assembly polls by making false promises, he claimed.

Good riddance JJP was proving to be a liability. Alliance would have been a disaster for BJP. The party will repeat its 2019 LS show, winning all 10 seats. — A senior BJP leader Will work for state Following in footsteps of Devi Lal, I will always protect the interests of Haryana. Our efforts for social & economic security of people will continue. — Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader

