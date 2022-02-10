Urban local bodies to get 7% of Budget: Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that this time, the budget of urban local bodies (ULBs) would be 7 per cent and 2 per cent budget would be kept separately for local bodies with low income. Besides, the ULBs get 2 per cent of the budget in the form of stamp duty apart from 2 per cent amount by way of electricity surcharge.

A new advertising policy will be formulated to increase the income in all municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities. The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting organised in connection with the discussion on financial stability and budget preparations of the ULBs here today. He said all civic bodies should prepare their budget from March 15 to 31 at the local level and send it to the headquarters.

Later talking to mediapersons, Khattar said that big departments were being consulted before presenting the Budget in the Vidhan Sabha. The Urban Local Bodies, Health, Development and Panchayat and Education Departments were being consulted to present a balanced Budget.

