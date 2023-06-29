Urea supply: Coop society manager suspended

Ambala, June 28
Days after a group of farmers held a demonstration alleging irregularities in the distribution of urea, the manager of the Khajuri Cooperative Society was today suspended by the assistant registrar cooperative societies, Yamunanagar.
As per the orders issued by assistant registrar Jitender Kaushik, “The manager of the Kajuri cooperative society Pramod Kumar is suspended for showing negligence in maintaining the fertiliser stock and remaining absent.”
Deputy Director, Agriculture, Dr Pradeep Meel, said the manager had been suspended and inquiry against him was on.
