US-based man apologises for threat to Haryana CM

Kaithal, March 22
US-based Sandeep, alias Mipa Bangru of Narar village, apologised through a video message for using abusive language and threat to the CM and Haryana Police. Sandeep and his family was booked under sedition charges and IT Act.
In today’s video, he also accused the police of harassing his family by detaining them. “I apologise to the CM and the Haryana Government for my words, which I had said under the influence of liquor,” said Sandeep in the video message. “I am ready to be hanged if my family is found involved in my mistake. Their phone calls can be checked and they did not have any involvement in it. My family members have been detained by the police,” he added.
Maqsood Ahmed, SP, denied the allegations of detaining any family members. “We had registered a case under Sections 124A, 294, 506, 120B of the IPC and IT Act against Sandeep and his four family members as the former’s video went viral on the social media in which he was using obscene remarks against the police and the CM. Investigation is on and the police did not detain any family members,” said SP Ahmed.
“We are in correspondence with the authorities concerned for the revocation of passport and to deport him from the US,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...