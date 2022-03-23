US-based man apologises for threat to Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 22

US-based Sandeep, alias Mipa Bangru of Narar village, apologised through a video message for using abusive language and threat to the CM and Haryana Police. Sandeep and his family was booked under sedition charges and IT Act.

In today’s video, he also accused the police of harassing his family by detaining them. “I apologise to the CM and the Haryana Government for my words, which I had said under the influence of liquor,” said Sandeep in the video message. “I am ready to be hanged if my family is found involved in my mistake. Their phone calls can be checked and they did not have any involvement in it. My family members have been detained by the police,” he added.

Maqsood Ahmed, SP, denied the allegations of detaining any family members. “We had registered a case under Sections 124A, 294, 506, 120B of the IPC and IT Act against Sandeep and his four family members as the former’s video went viral on the social media in which he was using obscene remarks against the police and the CM. Investigation is on and the police did not detain any family members,” said SP Ahmed.

“We are in correspondence with the authorities concerned for the revocation of passport and to deport him from the US,” he said. —