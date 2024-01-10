Use of urea, DAP by Rohtak farmers up

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 9

The consumption of urea and DAP fertilisers has recorded a sharp increase in Rohtak district over the past five years. The excessive use of these fertilisers as well as chemical pesticides has become a major cause of concern as it not only makes our food poisonous, but also leads to environmental pollution.

As per official sources, the consumption of urea has increased from 35512.523 metric tonnes in kharif year 2019 to 42,800.397 metric tonnes in kharif year 2023.

Similarly, the consumption of DAP has also increased from 8004.625 metric tonnes in Kharif year 2019 to 10,353.9 metric tonnes in kharif year 2023. Thus, the consumption of urea has increased by 20.52 per cent and that of DAP by 29.34 per cent in five years.

“It should also be noted that the use of urea and DAP enhances vegetative growth, which also attracts pests and insects, thereby increasing the consumption of pesticides and insecticides as well,” cautions Rakesh Kumar, Quality Control Inspector at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Rohtak.

He points out that instead of using the recommended quantities of fertilisers, most of the farmers rely on the quantity of fertilisers as well as composition of pesticides suggested by the dealers.

“Awareness campaigns are being run to educate the farmers about the judicious use of fertilizers and pesticides,” says Dr Karam Chand, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak.

Environmentalists as well as agriculture experts, however, express grave concern on the excessive and ever-increasing use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

“A majority of farmers put large quantities of urea and DAP in their fields on the basis of unsubstantiated opinions and advice, which is unscientific and disastrous for our health and the environment,” states Arjun Nain, an expert in organic farming.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak