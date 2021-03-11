Use public toilets to ensure cleanliness, DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Rewari, May 15

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Garg has directed all top officials and heads of various government departments in the district to use public toilets instead of private ones to ensure cleanliness of public utilities.

The DC also warned officials of taking action against them if the public toilet of any department was found unclean.

The DC issued the directives while interacting with district officials on the first day of assuming charge of the office yesterday. He said cleanliness of office premises and public toilets should be on the top priority of officials and it would be possible only when they would start using public toilets.

“Surprise inspections of offices and public toilets will be conducted at regular intervals and officials concerned will be responsible if these are found unclean,” Garg added.