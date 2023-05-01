Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 30

The directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government of using refrigerated vans for transporting eggs has become a matter of concern for the people involved in poultry business in Haryana who sell eggs in the neighbouring state.

To maintain the quality and ensure that the eggs don’t get infected by any bacteria while being transported to faraway locations in closed vans, the Animal Husbandry Department of Uttar Pradesh issued directions that the vehicles loaded with eggs arriving from other states and the ones covering a distance of more than 150 km have to be refrigerated and fitted with a GPS device.

The directions, issued in February, came into force from April 15. Unhappy with the decision, businessmen in Haryana are hoping that the Haryana Government and the Centre will intervene in the matter.

Aman Mann, who runs a poultry business, said, “Over 2.5 crore eggs are produced in a day in the state and around 60 to 70 per cent of that is sent to Uttar Pradesh. The directions regarding refrigerated vans have started showing ill-effects on the business here. Traders are not placing orders due to which stocks are piling up. This will cause loss to poultry farmers. This appears to be a conspiracy to stop arrivals from other states just to benefit some big players involved in egg business in UP.” Surinder Bhutani, general secretary, Central Haryana Poultry Farmers Association, said, “Uttar Pradesh is a major consumption point. The industry was already struggling due to various issues and now, the directive of the UP Government has increased the problems. We have raised the matter with the UP Government and the Centre.”

Gurdyal Sunhedi, president of Poultry Farmers’ Welfare Association, Kurukshetra, said, “As per the directions of the UP Government, the vehicles have to maintain temperature between 10°C and 15.5°C. Ironically, the temperature ranges between 30°C and 40°C in poultry farms. The eggs are sold in open markets and small kiosks with no facility of maintaining the temperature."

“We request the Haryana Government to effectively take up the matter with UP Government. Otherwise, we will be forced to take harsh steps and stop the arrival of farm produce from Uttar Pradesh by sealing the borders,” Sunhedi warned.

Laying down tough conditions