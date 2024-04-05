Using scrap, students make hybrid vehicle that goes 60 km on 1 charge

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 4

A team of students from the mechanical department of JCD Memorial Engineering College — Sanjeev Kumar, Garv Badrecha, Lavish Kumar, and Ravi Kumar — has developed a hybrid vehicle, which can be operated with electricity and petrol.

The students said that the vehicle has been made from scrap material and no new item has been purchased from the market for it.

The students explained that the vehicle has a two-stroke engine and a brushless direct current motor (BLDC), enabling the vehicle to cover more distance at lower costs, while reducing pollution.

They highlighted the need for non-conventional energy sources like solar and wind power due to increasing energy consumption and environmental concerns associated with fossil fuels.

The hybrid vehicle can cover up to 60 km on a single charge, they said, adding that its special feature is its weight, which is quite light.

Meanwhile Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth, lauded the efforts of the students and staff for their innovation. He said hybrid vehicles are more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly in comparison to traditional petrol-based vehicles.

The hybrid vehicle has been developed under the guidance of Dr Dinesh Kumar, principal and head of the mechanical department, along with assistant prof Ganga Singh and lab technician Chandrashekhar.

The students said their supervision and expertise played a crucial role in developing the vehicle.

Dr Dinesh Kumar said the hybrid vehicle’s ability to switch between petrol and electric motors while in motion saves fuel and reduces emissions.