Utilise backyard of mini secretariat for public seating

The backyard of the mini civil secretariat in Ambala city where many top offices of the district administration are situated, including that of the SDM, DRO and Tehsildar, is full of filth, residues and burnt materials. A diaspora turns up here daily for licensing, certificates and other land-related works. So, this place can be utilised for public seating. I hope the authorities will look into the issue and set the things right in public interest.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Damaged Rohtak roads cry for repair

Most of the roads passing through Rohtak city continue to be in a poor condition for years. The badly damaged roads put residents and commuters to grave inconvenience and often lead to accidents. However, the authorities concerned seem to be oblivious of the residents'plight. The state government and district administration should take note of it and act at once.

Arvind, rohtak

Sewer blockage big issue in Faridabad city

Residents of Faridabad city in Sectors 34 and 35 are facing the issue of sewer blockage for the past few months. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. The residents have time and again complained and requested the authorities concerned to resolve the issue as the blockage is causing insanitary conditions in and outside homes and establishments in the locality.

Amit, Faridabad

