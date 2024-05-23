Uttarakhand CM Dhami bats for Krishan Pal Gurjar

Faridabad, May 22
Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in favour of party candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar here this evening, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami said BJP rule had not only made the country a formidable force at the global level but also had done away with issues that had been a cause of internal weakness and poor development of the country.
The BJP had abolished Article 370, introduced CAA, removed triple talaq, constructed Ram Temple and strengthened the borders, he said, adding it had given a new identity to the country, which had emerged as a superpower in various sectors, including the economy.
He said the country needed a strong government and a PM like Modi. He claimed that the Congress would provide reservation to the minorities if it came to power. The victory of the BJP candidate from Faridabad would ensure majority for the BJP and formation of NDA alliance government at the Centre, he added. The meeting was organised by Kartar Singh Bhadana, a former minister, and his son Manmohan at Anangpur village here. Manmohan had joined the BJP recently.
