Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, February 22
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and held a detailed discussion regarding the pending inter-state issues between the two states.
During the interaction, Khattar said water conservation was becoming a pivotal issue for future generations. Realising its value, the state government had launched a unique scheme named ‘Mera Pani, Meri Virasat’ to promote water conservation.
The CM said that Renuka in Himachal Pradesh and Kishau and Lakhwar dams in Uttarakhand were projects from which Haryana would also get water. —
