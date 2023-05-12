Vacant plots turn into a cesspool of sewage, authorities in slumber

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 11

With no proper sewage treatment plants in place, untreated water is being dumped in stormwater drains and vacant plots here.

Over 100 complaints have been received by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram; Municipal Corporation, Manesar and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) regarding illegal discharge and stagnation of sewerage water in empty plots, threatening outbreak of diseases like malaria.

Polluting groundwater We have made numerous complaints to the MC, but to no avail. Societies are reporting numerous cases of diarrhoea and other diseases. We suspect that even the underground water has contaminated. Mahesh Kumar, a resident

Over 2,000 families of Sector 37-C have filed a complaint claiming that two to three feet waste water has accumulated in over an acre of land near Takshila Heights, making their lives a living hell. In a complaint filed to GMDA, residents of Takshila heights, Croma Optus, ILD Greens, Emperia, Apex homes have demanded immediate evacuation of the plot citing high risk of communicable diseases. The residents claim they have no idea where the water is coming from and they have made repeated complaints regarding same.

“We have made numerous complaints but to no avail. The stench is increasing with each passing day and it is difficult to even step out. The number of mosquitoes and flies have increased and societies are reporting numerous cases of diarrhoea. We suspect that even groundwater has contaminated now,” said one of the residents Mahesh Kumar.

The situation is graver in New Gurugram sectors where almost all empty plots and stormwater drains are filled with untreated sewerage. The biggest dump is around two acres of an empty plot in front of Gurugram University in Sector 91 and Sector 84 on Northern Peripheral Highway.

“The majority of societies or residential area don’t have optimum STP infrastructure and they either discharge it illegally or tie up with tanker owners. They then dump it in empty plots here which are unguarded. These two sites are a major concern and we have been repeatedly seeking evacuation of the sites,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said, "We are looking into the complaints. The culprits will be penalised,” he said.