Vaish community sammelan held in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 8

A ‘sammelan’ of Vaish community was held at Maharaja Agrasen Women College here today.

Rajeev Jain, former media advisor to the Chief Minister, while speaking as chief guest on the occasion, said the time had come to get rights for their community. It was possible only when youths and women of Vaish community participated in politics, Jain added.

He called upon people to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen like Diwali. Jain also invited people for a ‘mahasammelan’ at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on June 5 claiming that over 10,000 peoplewould participate in it.