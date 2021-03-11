Vandalism decried in Karnal

Karnal, May 16
Members of the Sikh community on Monday took out a protest march in the city against the vandalism of a car with a picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on its rear windshield in Sector 13 a few days ago. They handed over a memorandum to the district authorities for the President of India, seeking action against thosewho vandalised the car.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’