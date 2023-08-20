Vande Bharat sought for Chandigarh-Jaipur route

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 19

As new routes for the Vande Bharat trains are being explored by the railways, the Ambala Division of the Northern Railways is trying to get a Vande Bharat Express train for the Chandigarh-Jaipur route.

As per the officials, the division has sought a Vande Bharat for the Chandigarh-Jaipur route via Delhi and the division is expecting that the railway board will give it a green signal. At present, three Vande Bharat trains terminate and pass through the Ambala Division.

At present, travellers from Chandigarh can take two trains (Garib Rath and Daulatpur Chauk-Sabarmati BG express) for Jaipur. Railway officials believe that the introduction of the new train on the Chandigarh-Jaipur route will not only give a new experience to the travellers, make journey comfortable but will also reduce the travel time. However, the exact reduction in the travel time and the fare will depend on the route finalised by the Railway Board.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Ambala Division Naveen Kumar said, “At present, three Vande Bharat trains touch Ambala Division. With the manufacturing of new rakes, the railway will finalise important routes for the Vande Bharat trains. A Vande Bharat train for the Chandigarh-Jaipur route is under consideration and after the Railway Board finalises the route, the train will be introduced. The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat runs with 100 per cent occupancy and the Amb-Andaura- New Delhi Vande Bharat train, barring a few days, also runs with almost 100 per cent occupancy. We are expecting that Vande Bharat will get a good response on the Chandigarh-Jaipur route too. The fare will be decided later.”

Divisional Railway Manager Ambala Division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “New routes for the Vande Bharat trains are being fixed and the Ambala division is trying for a rake of Vande Bharat train for the Chandigarh-Jaipur route.”

Two trains already running

