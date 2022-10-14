Vande Bharat to greatly benefit Hry, Punjab & Himachal residents: CM

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 13

Amid the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the fourth Vande Bharat train got a rousing welcome at the Ambala Cantonment railway station today.

Chaos at station Hundreds of BJP workers flocked the platform No. 1 of the Ambala Cantonment railway station.

Requests had to be made to the party workers to maintain discipline.

Chaos was witnessed immediately after the train arrived at the station.

The train reached more than an hour late in Ambala.It was scheduled to arrive at 12.50 pm, but it reached around 1.55 pm.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who deboarded here, said, “The new Vande Bharat train will be beneficial to people of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.”

The Haryana CM was accompanied by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state party chief OP Dhankar, cabinet ministers and MLAs.

Khattar said, “I have travelled in this train. It is an advanced train and it is like travelling in an airplane. It will be beneficial to the people travelling from Chandigarh and Ambala to Delhi and similarly the people travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh. The train will not only make passengers’ journey comfortable but also reduce the travel time. Currently, four Vande Bharat trains are being run, of which two trains (New Delhi-Katra, and New Delhi-Una) halt at Ambala. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for introducing the trains on this route.”

BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar, Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, Minister of State Kamlesh Dhanda, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel and several other BJP leaders joined the inaugural run.

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij, who welcomed the CM on the occasion, boarded the train from here for further journey.

Before Ambala Cantonment, the train was welcomed at the Dhulkot railway station. The train was also welcomed at Shahabad railway station by JJP Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, and then at the Kurukshetra railway station by the Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha.