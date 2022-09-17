Bhagat Phool Singh Women University honours alumnus

Sonepat: Manjula, an alumnus of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University has secured first rank in the Higher Judicial Services Examination of Uttar Pardesh. While congratulating and felicitating Manjula, varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh said that her accomplishment would inspire many women studying in the university. Manjula did her LLM from the university’s law department in the year 2017.
Kurukshetra: As many as 178 students from various departments of National Institute of Technology (NIT) have got internship and job placement at a few of the most reputed companies. Also, 56 students of various branches have already got a pre-placement offer (PPO) on the basis of their performance during the internship period of six months. On this occasion, NIT Director Dr BV Ramana Reddy, while congratulating the selected students said the students of NIT were becoming self-reliant and it was a matter of pride for any educational institution that its students were wanted by the best companies around.
Faridabad: To create awareness about e-waste and its management among students, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, in association with Rotary Club of Faridabad Sanskriti, installed e-bins for a systematic collection of e-waste. “E-waste collected from different places will be made available to the school students for reuse, recycling and experimental work under the commercial skill development programme being conducted by the university,” said VC SK Tomar. He said the university might also introduce a course on e-waste management.
Hisar: Four students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology were selected during the on-campus placement drive of Auto Ignition Limited, organised by the training and placement cell of the university. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the students and wished them a bright future. Ashish Sheoran and Pratik Kaushal from BTech, ECE, Praveen Kumar from BTech, EE and Chirag Garg from BTech, ME have been selected.
