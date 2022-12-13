Varsity promotes inclusive education

Sonepat: Ashoka University hosted an event titled ‘Inclusion Through Innovation: Designing Barrier-free Environments’ that was organised by the office of learning support (OLS), e-Club, and InfoEdge centre for entrepreneurship. The event explored innovative pathways for making university campus an inclusive space that provides access to and nurture students with disabilities. The event witnessed participation from eminent stakeholders, including Virat Bhatia (managing director, Apple India) and Sangeeta Robinson (chief sustainability officer, PVR Cinemas).
