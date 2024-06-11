Varsity staff write to CM

Sonepat: A joint delegation of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Teachers' Association (DCRUTA) and Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University Employees Union (DCRUEU) have submitted a memorandum of their demands to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. They have demanded that Prof Prakash Singh should be called back from the post of Vice-Chancellor of the DCRUST, Murthal. Surender Dahiya, president DCRUTA, Anil Yadav, Vice-President and Anand Kumar, president, DCRUEU, alleged that Prakash Singh had hampered the administrative functioning of the university and affected the academic environment by issuing arbitrary orders and changing the set procedures. They further alleged that the non-teaching staff and faculty members had been denied their due promotions.
