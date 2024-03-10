Varsity student ‘thrashed’ outside campus

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 9

A group of students allegedly thrashed a student of Amity University outside its premises.

Bhavishya, who is a resident of Jhajjar, alleged that they stopped him on the way after pointing a pistol. He added that they took away his gold chain and around Rs 8,000 from his car. “As soon as I came out of the university, Jayant, who studies with me, stopped my car, pointed a pistol and asked me to keep quiet. Within no time, Jayant’s friends Jatin Chahar of Silana village in Jhajjar, Harsh Sharma of Sector 14, Gurugram, and three others attacked me and vandalised my car,” Bhavishya said in his complaint.

He reportedly got injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhajjar. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Manesar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Bhavishya, the incident took place around 3 pm on Thursday when he came out from the university after finishing his class.

A senior police officer said the police were verifying facts and action would be taken as per the law. University officials were not available for comments.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Jhajjar