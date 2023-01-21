Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University students to assist Rohtak MC in Swachh Abhiyan

Rohtak, January 20
Students of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak, will run social media campaigns, make wall-paintings and decorate key spots in the city. The students, who volunteer for the said activities, would also get paid for the services rendered.
A decision to this effect was taken at a brainstorming session conducted in collaboration with the Rohtak Municipal Corporation in the university campus on Tuesday.
The discussion sought to devise ways to make the city clean and beautiful under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Rohtak MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata exhorted the students to support the MC in garbage management, traffic regulation, parking signage, waste management and beautification.
Meanwhile, 20 table-top weaving looms have been set up at the university’s Textile Design Department. These looms will enable the students to learn winding, warping and weaving etc.
SUPVA Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan said looms had been purchased from Gujarat, which is a weaving hub.
