Varsity teachers continue stir over UGC pay scales

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 4

The agitation by the faculty members of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA) has entered its second month.

The faculty members, who have been staging a demonstration every day after work for a month now over the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales, have decided to intensify the stir. The agitating teachers have also written to the Haryana Governor, imploring him to intervene and address their concerns.

“We earnestly request your kind intervention to implement the UGC pay scales with the Seventh Central Pay Commission, increments and promotions in the UGC pay scales, which have been pending for more than a decade,” the teachers urged in the letter. PLC SUPVA Teachers Association president Indranil Ghosh rued, “One month on, neither the university administration, nor the state authorities has even bothered to know our concerns.” Ghosh also pointed out that the state government had agreed to implement the revised UGC pay scales in September 2022, but that the university administration never implemented the fresh pay scales.