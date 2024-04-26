Murthal: Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University teachers protest ‘bias’ in appointments

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 25

The Teachers’ Association of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUTA), Murthal, today staged a protest against the officials of the university administration for favouritism, alleging that they were appointing their kin on different positions by removing the existing deans and teachers.

Notably, the officials of the university administration were absent from the administrative building today. According to the allegations made by the members of the body, teachers on different positions are being removed ahead of time to accommodate the relatives of the officials in the administration.

The association led by president Surender Dahiya gathered in the administrative block and staged a protest. During the demonstration, slogans were raised against the administration, but the officials paid no heed to their demands.

The members say while the university administration’s rhetoric is idealistic, its actions are completely contrary.

In a recent incident, the chief warden of the boys’ hostel, Professor Vijay Sharma, was removed from his position ahead of time. Despite performing his duties well, the administration removed him early to accommodate their kin.

A member said the university administration was not concerned with the university’s development or student welfare, and was engaged in appointing their kin and favourites at various positions. The members say they would continue the protest tomorrow as well to safeguard the interests of the university and its students.

