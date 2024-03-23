Varsity ties up with Presude for research

Gurugram, March 22
Gurugram University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Presude Life Sciences Private Limited to promote education and research in chemistry and other science subjects.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar said the MoU was signed by Ajay Soni, Director, Presude Life Sciences Private Limited, and university’s Prof Subash Kundu, Dean, Academic Affairs. Kumar said the MoU would pave the way for postgraduate students to do research in collaboration with renowned scientists from the company.
Besides, these scientists would get the opportunity to get admission into PhD programmes, as per the eligibility criteria in Gurugram University. The VC added that seminars and conferences would be held on a regular basis to strengthen ties between the industries and academia.
