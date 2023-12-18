Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University to get all-weather swimming pool, sports hall

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 17

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, will soon get an all-weather swimming pool, a synthetic hockey field, a football turf, a multipurpose hall for indoor sports, a shooting range, a weightlifting facility and a cycling velodrome.

As per official sources, a proposal in this regard is being prepared and grants for the purpose will be sought under the Khelo India scheme.

Confirming this while talking to The Tribune, MDU Director (Sports) Prof RP Garg said apart from the aforesaid facilities, the synthetic athletics track, lawn tennis court and archery range on the university campus would also be upgraded.

The Sports Department of the Haryana Government has reportedly sought proposals for upgrading sports infrastructure in the state under the Khelo India scheme (for 2021-22 to 2025-26).

The proposals received by the state government will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Meanwhile, the MDU administration has also decided to resume the provision of giving cash prizes to university students winning top positions in the all-India inter-university games.

The practice of giving away cash prizes was discontinued nearly five years ago due to shortage of funds and other reasons.

“The cash prizes will be revived from the current year,” maintained Prof Garg, adding that corporate houses, which can provide funds for the university students excelling in sports under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, would also be roped in.

