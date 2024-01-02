Varsity to launch new courses from next academic session

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 1

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (GJUST), has launched new academic programmes for students in the regular and distance (online learning) modes.

Addressing a press conference here today, Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi said the university would offer five-year integrated courses in BCom-MCom, BCA-MCA, BA-LLB, BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, BA-MSc in Geography, and an MSc in Geography, besides a diploma in medical laboratory techniques and pharmacy each.

Prof Bishnoi said the university would also offer online courses through the distance education mode in degrees, including MBA (general), MCom, MA mass communication, MCA, BCA, diploma in computer applications, MA Hindi and diploma in artificial intelligence and data science.

“Along with providing job-oriented academic programmes to the students, educational institutions should also focus on working towards their personality development,” the VC said.

Prof Bishnoi said the new academic programmes would benefit the students in developing job-oriented skills. “The university’s infrastructure will also be strengthened keeping in view the rising number of admissions here,” he said.

Classes for some academic programmes would be conducted in the evening sessions, he said. “The academic programmes in all colleges affiliated to the university will also start under the National Education Policy. Besides, part-time PhD programmes will also be offered here,” VC Bishnoi said.

New buildings would also be constructed in the campus this year, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar