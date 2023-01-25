VB nabs 7 for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 24

A team of the Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, has arrested seven persons, including officials of the PWD (B&R), Hafed and a contractor for alleged embezzlement of funds amounting to over Rs 2 crore.

A case was registered by the bureau in Ambala in August last year against eight persons after irregularities had come to the fore in the construction of a godown in Kurukshetra.

The arrested people included officials of the rank of Superintending Engineer of the PWD, JEs of Hafed, an accountant and a contractor.

The accused allegedly passed bills in favour of the contractor. A case was registered after probe.