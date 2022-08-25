Haryana VB nabs ASI, Patwari on corruption charges

Chandigarh, August 24
The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Both were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An official spokesperson said the first case was related to Hisar district, wherein the SVB team caught ASI Dharampal of CIA, Hisar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village, now living at Sanjay Nagar, Balsmand Road, Hisar.
The complainant approached the bureau alleging that the ASI demanded bribe in lieu of not taking legal action against him in a case related to giving his licenced weapon to another person for photo purposes. He also threatened him that if the demand was not fulfilled, he would take action against him.
The SVB acted promptly on the complaint and a team in the presence of Duty Magistrate arrested the accused ASI accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.
The spokesperson said in another case, Amarjit, Patwari of HSIIDC, Rai, Sonepat, was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer in Sonepat.
