VB recommends action against IAS officer for causing loss to HSVP

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 25

Following a recommendation of the Vigilance Bureau (VB), a disciplinary action has been initiated against senior IAS officer D Suresh and HCS officer Mukesh Solanki for causing alleged revenue loss to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) by reallocating a resumed school site.

The case pertains to allocation of 1.5 acres in Sector 55 -56 to Spring Dales School Society for a primary school. The Vigilance Bureau following an inquiry recommended action against the duo and other accused alleging that the school site was re-allotted to society in 2019 at rates prevailing in the year 1993 that caused almost 1,000 per cent loss to the department.

The inquiry highlighted this was done on speaking orders of then HSVP Chief Administrator D Suresh and Solanki, who was Estate Officer in Gurugram.

According to the Vigilance inquiry report, a one acre site was allotted to Veena Malik in 1993 in the name of Spring Dales School Society but letter of intent was withdrawn in 2003. The society reportedly moved to the High Court and in 2013. The court asked the HSVP to reconsider them.

The inquiry report further stated that D Suresh allotted society not just 1.5 acres, an enhanced site area, but also gave it at rates of initial allotment through a speaking order.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy as one of the accused society member in this case Vashisht Goyal was arrested in December 2022 in another case of fraudulent allotment of commercial units at Sector 23 in Gurugram. Solanki too was accused in this case. The Vigilance claims they got major leads for the school site re-allotment from the case.

Responding to the action, Suresh has submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary seeking cancellation of ‘unauthorised inquiries’ initiated against him in addition to ‘equal treatment of all officers in similar situations’.

“The then IGP SVB Subhash Yadav had stated that the state had to bear huge financial loss on account of a speaking order passed by me. They have no details of loss or evidence. The then Principle Secretary set aside the order citing where is the question of loss?” reads the representation.

Suresh in his representation alleged that the Vigilance Bureau had no understanding of the rules and regulations of the HSVP. He has also accused the Vigilance Bureau of not following protocols before initiating an inquiry against him.

“Though mandatory, no prior approval of the state government was taken before Subhash Yadav initiated an inquiry. Was incompetence, lack of legal understanding or mala fide intention the reason for the wilful abuse of power and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act?” the representation added.