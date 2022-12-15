OP Jindal Global University VC calls for easing of visa regime

Sonepat: Professor C Raj Kumar, the founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, has called for a major reform initiative to liberalise the visa regime pertaining to students and faculty among G20 countries. This will help universities across countries promote and build international collaborations in a more effective manner. The proposal recognises that complex bureaucratic procedures and inordinate delays in visa approvals have created significant bottlenecks for universities in G20 countries to collaborate with one another.

