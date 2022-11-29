VC's wife joins as Professor at CUH

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, November 28

Dr Sunita Srivastava has joined as Professor at the Department of Physics and Astrophysics in the Central University of Haryana (CUH) located at Jant-Pali village in Mahendragarh. She is the wife of the CUH’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar.

Sunita had superannuated as Professor from Panjab University, Chandigarh, on October 31 on attaining the age of 60. The interview for the post was conducted in Gurugram on October 19.

Besides, Dr Ankush Vij has joined as Associate Professor in the same department, while Bir Pal Singh Yadav as Professor and Dr Kamlesh Kumari as Associate Professor in the Department of Hindi.