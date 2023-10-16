Vegetation, ads obstruct view of traffic lights

Vegetation and advertisements are obscuring the traffic lights at some crossings in Faridabad, including the signal point at SRS Chowk, Amolik crossing at Sector 88 and MDPS Chowk at Sector 87. The authorities need to address this problem soon as it may lead to accidents. Pramod Minocha, Faridabad

Toilets at Ambala rly station in poor condition

Foul smell emanating from the toilets and the presence of tobacco sellers at the second entry point of the Ambala Cantonment railway station have been causing a lot of inconvenience to travellers. The Railways authorities should ensure hassle-free passage and proper maintenance of toilets at the station. Ravi Kumar, Ambala

Monkey menace in Uchana

Residents of Mall Godam Colony, Railway Colony and Rajendra Colony in Uchana town have been facing problems due to the presence of monkeys for many months. Monkeys can often be seen roaming around in the streets and they sometimes even enter houses, forcing people to install iron grills in open spaces. Although the residents have raised this issue with the local authorities, no action has been taken so far.

Suresh Garg, Uchana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Faridabad